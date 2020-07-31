Cuttack: After several persons from Behera Sahi tested positive for COVID-19, traders in Cuttack have threatened to shut the Malgodown demanding coronavirus test for Behera Sahi locals in the next three days.

Sources said that most of the locals of Behera Sahi protested after their area was declared as a containment zone, Wednesday. During the protest many people had come in contact with some coronavirus infected people.

On the other hand, most of the residents of Behera Sahi are working in Malgodown and some have their shops in it. For this the traders association threatened to keep the shutters down from Monday and will not engage any worker from the locality.

Cuttack Chamber Of Commerce General Secretary Prafulla Chhatoi said that an emergency meeting was held and all members including the rice merchants’ association and the retail dealers association have expressed concerns over the fact that several locals were seen moving outside the containment zone flouting COVID-19 norms.

Notably, after 11 residents were detected positive for the virus in the area, CMC declared the area as containment zone, Thursday.

Several residents of Behera Sahi were moving outside, not cooperating with the health teams of the CMC and are reluctant to undergo COVID-19 test.

Chhatoi said that Malgodown is a major commercial hub of Cuttack. Many people of Cuttack are depending upon it as it has the largest wholesale and retail market for several essential commodities.

Traders of seven to eight districts of Odisha supply their commodities at the market hub.

“If Behera Sahi locals will not cooperate with health officials and not conduct their COVID-19 tests then they will be forced to not allow any members of the locality to work in the godown till their complete COVID-19 test,” added Chhatoi.

PNN