Malkangiri: Malkangiri Airport is set to be upgraded to handle 120-seat twin-engine passenger aircraft, with the state government preparing to extend the runway as part of plans to improve air connectivity in southern Odisha.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the expansion has been prepared and submitted to the government for approval.

The project, estimated to cost about Rs 51 crore, proposes extending the existing 1,620-metre runway by 300 metres.

The airport, which was inaugurated in 2024, is yet to begin scheduled commercial operations.

While most construction work has been completed, security infrastructure, approach roads and a few administrative clearances are still pending.

Once operational, the airport is expected to offer direct flights to Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Raipur and Visakhapatnam.

Malkangiri Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke said the airport would serve not only the district but the whole of southern Odisha, as there is no major airport in the surrounding region.

He said the project would improve connectivity and boost trade, tourism, industry, education and healthcare, while accelerating the district’s economic development.

The proposed runway expansion has also raised hopes among residents that regular flight services will begin soon, placing Malkangiri on the state’s aviation map.