Korukonda: After allegations over sub-standard quality of food served to the people surfaced, District Collector Manish Agarwal paid a surprise visit to the Aahaar centre at Balimela in the district Thursday and checked the on the quality personally.

The Collector expressed displeasure after he found some employees were not in their uniforms. He advised the staff to provide adequate amount of food to those visiting the Aahaar centre.

NAC executive officer Krushna Chandra Ratha and other officials were also present at the Aahaar centre during the collector’s visit.

Agarwal also asked the centre authorities to install an AC keeping in mind the approaching summer. He also said that the toilet and basins at the centre should be maintained and kept clean.

