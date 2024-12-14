Malkangiri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday announced plans to set up a mega cement factory in Malkangiri district that would provide employment to about 2,000 people.

“A cement factory with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore will be set up in the district. This will provide employment for about 2,000 people in Malkangiri,” the CM said.

On the second day of his visit to Malkangiri, the CM chaired a review meeting with district officials, which was attended by minister Nityananda Gond, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Narasinga Madkami, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla, among other dignitaries.

Majhi emphasised the need for the urgent implementation of various schemes under the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare Department, including the development of railway infrastructure, national highways, roads and rural development. He directed officials to complete these projects on a priority basis.

Highlighting the importance of education, the CM stressed the need for appointing at least two teachers in every school. He also outlined plans for development through the Jeevan Jeevika Mission, aiming to bring Malkangiri on par with the state’s leading districts.

Majhi directed the southern revenue commissioner and the district collector to review the progress every 15 days and focused on ensuring the development of cut-off areas.

PTI