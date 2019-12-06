Chitrakonda: With Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospital receiving a 108 launch ambulance recently, the people of Panashaputa, Jodamba, Aandirapali, Jantri and Gajulumamudi panchayats of Swabhiman area (earlier known as cut off area) under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district are hopeful that they can also get better health facilities.

The above mentioned panchayats are surrounded by water and remain cut off from the rest of the world the entire year. To reach the mainland, the Chitrakonda jetty, the villagers have to travel about 50 kilometres over water by launch or country-made boats.

“We had been experiencing difficulties in shifting pregnant women or a serious patient. With the introduction of 108 launch ambulance, we are sure that we will not face such problems anymore,” some of the residents observed.

After his visit to Malkangiri, 5T secretary VK Pandian had made several plans to bring about a change in the cut-off area. Following his direction, Collector Manish Agarwal has already introduced a Biju Health Gadi (vehicle) running between the Swabhiman area and Jantapai.

Meanwhile the launch has been handed over to Dr Kshirod Chandra Mohanta, who is managing Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospital.

When contacted, Dr Mohanta said the 108 launch ambulance service would start soon.

