Mumbai: Actress Mallika Sherawat may be away from films but she remains very active on social media. Mallika Sherawat frequently posts about her lifestyle, fitness. At the same time, her hot and bold pictures often go viral on social media.

These days Mallika is vacationing in Kerala. She took to Instagram Monday to share a few happy photos of herself wearing a bikini.

Click Here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJU_RUvJC5H/

In the pictures, Mallika is seen in the bikini wearing multicolor with a flower-printed bottom in the garden paired with big shades and hair tied in a bun. Coconut trees are seen behind.

Fans are fiercely commenting on and praising Mallika ‘s pictures. Mallika reached Kerala on the occasion of Christmas, since then she is there. She relaxes amidst nature.

Earlier, the actor posed near a giant old tree wearing a printed, colourful sarong. Mallika kept her hair all loose and naturally wavy in the photos as she looked away from the camera. She captioned the post as, “I’m present & thankful for all things, for the heart that gives is a happy one” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

She debuted in films with a small rôle in Jeena Sirf Merre Liye where she was credited as Reema Lamba.

Known for her b*ld onscreen attitude in films like Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), Sherawat has established herself as a s*x symbol and as one of the most popular celebrities in Hindi film industry. She then appeared in the successful romantic comedy Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) which won her much critical acclaim.