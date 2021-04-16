Nabadwip (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday she will request the Election Commission (EC) to stop the BJP from bringing ‘outsiders’ during campaigning. Mamata Banerjee squarely blamed the saffron party for exacerbating the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal. Senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are a prime example of how ‘outsiders’ are spreading COVID-19 example. They pointed out that Adityanath had tested positive immediately after a round of campaigning in West Bengal. They said he must have spread the disease to many others who had been in close proximity with him.

Banerjee was addressing Friday a public meeting here in Nadia district. She said the BJP brought people from ‘worst-hit’ states like Gujarat for erecting marquees for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll rallies.

“I will tell the EC to stop the inflow of outsiders from states like Gujarat who are responsible for the COVID-19 spread in Bengal. We have nothing to say if the PM or other leaders come for campaigning. Why should the BJP bring people from worst-affected states to set up podiums and pandals for rallies,” asserted Banerjee.

The TMC boss said local labourers and decorators can be engaged for the purpose after necessary COVID-19 tests.

Referring to her injury, the chief minister once more reiterated the BJP wanted to stop her from canvassing by ‘targeting her leg’. However, she pointed out ‘she has managed to come out triumphant’.

“They had targeted my leg, but I proved them wrong with the blessings of people. The injury has healed 75 per cent,” Banerjee informed the gathering.