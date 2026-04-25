New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address election rallies in West Bengal Saturday, with public meetings scheduled in Kolkata and Serampore after an earlier setback when permissions for the events were initially denied.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha’s campaign schedule was disrupted before being put back on track, albeit with a change of date.

LoP Gandhi’s planned April 23 rallies in Kolkata and Serampore were initially cancelled due to a lack of police permission.

The development triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress accusing the state administration of bias and obstruction.

The party alleged that the denial of permission was influenced by the ruling Trinamool Congress, escalating tensions between Opposition parties in the state. However, the situation was resolved shortly thereafter. By April 22, authorities granted fresh clearance, allowing the rallies to be rescheduled for April 25.

According to the revised plan, LoP Gandhi will address a major public meeting at Shahid Minar Maidan in Kolkata at around 2:30 P.M. today. The venue, a historic political ground in the city, has long been associated with significant political mobilisations.

Following the Kolkata event, LoP Gandhi will travel to Serampore in Hooghly district, where he is set to address another key election rally later in the day.

Earlier, Congress leaders had strongly criticised the initial denial of permission, claiming it reflected an attempt by the state government to curb Opposition campaigning. The episode briefly added to the already charged political atmosphere in West Bengal, where multiple parties are vying for influence ahead of ongoing electoral contests.

Meanwhile, LoP Gandhi sharpened his attack on both the ruling Trinamool and the BJP during his remarks Thursday. He argued that the BJP’s rise in West Bengal was a direct consequence of governance failures by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration.

“If Mamata Banerjee had run a clean government and had not polarised Bengal, the BJP would not have been able to rise,” Rahul Gandhi said, as polling for the first phase of elections in the state was held April 23. The second phase of voting is scheduled for April 29.