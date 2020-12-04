New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to various farmers’ groups Friday. The farmers’ groups are protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border against the Centre’s agriculture reform laws. Mamata Bannerjee assured them that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands by them. The information was given by TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien. He spent almost four hours with the agitating farmers and facilitated the interactions over the phone.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws are anticipated to bring ‘reforms’ in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen. It will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in India. Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). They will do away with mandis that ensure earning. However, the government says the MSP system will continue. The new agri laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

“The CM spoke to the farmers. Four telephone calls were made to different groups from Haryana and Punjab. They shared their demands and they were clear that they wanted the farm bills (laws) repealed,” O’Brien said.

“They also thanked the Mamata Bannerjee for her show of solidarity. The farmers also expressed their gratitude for all her support to farmers and land movements in the past,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Banerjee told the farmers that she and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will stand by them in this movement. They will also demand a repeal of the ‘anti-farmer’ laws.

“It was a very emotional meeting. The farmers’ groups were aware of the laws and knew exactly what they wanted,” O’Brien informed.

In fact, today (December 4), 14 years ago, Banerjee began her hunger strike for the farmers in Singur, said O’Brien.

Since the protesting farmers landed at the gateways of Delhi last week, the government has held two rounds of talks with their leaders. The effort has been to resolve the deadlock, but the stalemate has continued. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held Saturday.