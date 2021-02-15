Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. She said the BJP government should first take action against its own IT Cell. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the IT cell is spreading fake news. She also came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre for the rise in the prices of LPG and fuel.

“Arresting anybody who is protesting against government policies is not unacceptable. The BJP should first take action against its own IT Cell members. They are also spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules?” Banerjee told a press conference here.

Banerjee alleged that the IT cell members of the saffron party are calling up people posing as Trinamool Congress (TMC) members. They are maligning her party by making false statements. “I have asked Kolkata police to look into it,” she said.

“Besides, every day LPG and fuel prices are going up and the Centre is not bothered about it. It is only interested in making false promises ahead of elections,” asserted Banerjee.

The West Bengal Assembly polls are due in April-May. The BJP which made deep inroads in the politically polarised state is looking to end the 10-year-old TMC regime in the state.

Disha Ravi was arrested from Bangalore recently for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the ‘toolkit’ related to the farmer’s protest.