New Delhi: All but two textbooks for classes I to IX developed as per the new curriculum are now available, according to NCERT officials, who said the two pending ones will be released by next month.

Part 2 of the class 9 social science and mathematics textbooks are expected to be out by August.

The new textbooks have been developed in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. All textbooks for classes I to VIII are now available in both digital and print formats. Textbooks for class 9 have also been released, except for two of them, which will be available by August, a senior official said.

The comments came amid complaints stating that not all the textbooks were available three months into the academic session.

The new textbooks for classes X and XI will be introduced from the academic session 2027-28 onwards. Accordingly, the existing textbooks for these two classes across subject areas shall continue to be used during the academic session 2026-27, the official added.

The NCF is a set of curricular guidelines, a key component of the new National Education Policy (NEP).