Ranaghat (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee evoked Tuesday both the ‘Mahabharata’ and history to hit out at arch rival BJP and urged the people of the country to unite to save the country.

She called BJP a ‘party of Dussasanas’, the brother of Kaurava prince Duryodhana in the epic ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘off-springs of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq’, the Sultan of Delhi from 1325-1351 known in history for his eccentric ways.

Lambasting the saffron party for trying to forcibly implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who has been among the strident critics of the BJP, asserted she would stop it ‘anyhow’.

“The NPR, NRC and CAA are like black magic,” Banerjee said while speaking at a public rally here in Nadia district of West Bengal.

She also urged the people of the country to unite to save the nation. “We(TMC) are not a party of Dussasanas like the BJP. They are the off-springs of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq and people must unite to save the country from them,” Banerjee added.

Continuing to voice her opposition to the proposed country-wide NRC, Banerjee wondered whether the BJP-led government at the Centre would throw her out of the country because she do not have her mother’s birth certificate.

The chief minister informed that despite her assurances over 30 people have so far died in the state because of the panic over the proposed implementation of the citizens register.

Banerjee was also critical of the BJP leaders for their recent ‘goli vs boli’ remark during campaigns for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and said that the saffron party was firing bullets because it is aware that it will lose the poll.

The West Bengal chief minister said that a country has a bleak future when its leaders take to the streets holding guns.

“When ministers come out to the streets holding guns then what lies ahead for the country? We do not know what will happen tomorrow. There are (assembly) elections in Delhi and they(BJP) know they will not be able to win it. That’s why they are sending people with guns. They are saying ‘Boli nahi chalega, goli chalega’… But I am saying that only boli chalega (what the people of the coutry say will take place in India),” Banerjee stated.

PTI