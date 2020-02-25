Puri: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached here, Tuesday, on a three-day visit, sources said.

Banerjee reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar around 9 pm. She reached the Holy City on road.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is staying in a hotel at Baliapanda, sources added. The district administration has beefed up security around the hotel. City DSP Khirasagar Nayak said the administration has deployed three platoons of armed police personnel near the hotel. “Banerjee is on a private tour to the city. One additional SP rank officer and three DSPs are supervising security arrangements,” Nayak said.