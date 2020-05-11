New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sprung a surprise during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction Monday with CMs. It was the fifth such virtual interaction between the CMs and Narendra Modi.

Unexpected allegation

The discussions took an unexpected turn as Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of playing politics over the corona virus issue. She also alleged that the Centre was discriminating between states.

The Centre is working according to a ‘script’, Banerjee said. “This is not the time to play politics. Nobody ever asks our opinion… Don’t bulldoze the federal structure,” sources quoted her as saying. The virtual interaction had been called to discuss a phased exit from the lockdown. Other issues that are being discussed are migrants workers and the economic situation.

“When we are cooperating with you, why are you attacking us? Why is it always Bengal, Bengal, Bengal ? Why criticise?” Banerjee is known to have said.

Centre-West Bengal face off

There has been a face-off between Bengal and the Centre over the coronavirus situation in the state. In March, a team of officials from the Centre visited West Bengal. The officials said they were to investigate reports of lockdown violation and misreporting of coronavirus cases.

Banerjee then had sent a letter to Modi. She alleged that she had not been formally informed about their visit. Banerjee questioned why West Bengal was chosen for the central teams’ assessment. She also defended the anti-coronavirus measures taken by her administration. Other Trinamool Congress leaders had accused the Centre of ‘fighting some states’ when they were busy fighting the virus.

Assessment of West Bengal

The team, which was expected to visit the hotspot districts, repeatedly alleged that they got no logistical support from the state. The allegation owever, was denied by officials. The team when it filed the final report did not have kind words to say. The report said West Bengal was lacking in adequate testing, tracking and surveillance systems.

Last week, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan identified Bengal among the three states seen as potential hotspots of the disease. West Bengal was also included in a list of 10 states prepared by the centre. In these states, the Centre will send a team of health experts. The experts will help the state governments in containing the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Agencies