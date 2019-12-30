Purulia (West Bengal): Lashing out at the BJP government for trying to brand the protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as ‘anti-nationals’, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged political parties and civil society groups Monday to join hands and isolate the saffron party across the country.

Mentioning that the BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country, Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government.

“BJP is planning to take away citizenship of legal citizens. I would appeal to everybody to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere,” Banerjee said before the commencement of her five kilometres long protest march in this town.

“Whoever is conducting peaceful protest is being termed as anti-national. I will not stop my protest till the CAA is withdrawn. Just ensure that your names are there in voters list. The rest will be taken care of by me. No one will have to leave this country,” asserted the West Bengal Chief Minister.

PTI