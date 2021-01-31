Dumurjala (West Bengal): Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a stinging attack on West Bengal Chief Minister during a rally here Sunday. The rally was conducted to welcome a new set of Trinamool Congress (TMC) deserters including former minister Rajib Banerjee. Amit Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee is working towards serving her nephew in the state. He asserted that Banerjee will have no one by her side by the time Assembly elections are held.

Shah noted that the TMC boasts of the slogan ‘Maa Mati Mansuh’ (Mother, Land and people). However, the party actually indulges in extortion, corruption and appeasement. Shah exuded confidence of forming the next government in West Bengal and taking it to the path of development.

“I want to make it clear that the BJP would come to power in West Bengal after the elections. The Modi government is working towards ‘jan kalyan’ (serving people). However, the Mamata Banerjee government is working towards ‘bhatija kalyan’ (serving her nephew) in Bengal,” Shah. He was addressing the rally through video-conferencing.

“Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone,” Shah said, hinting at more exodus from the ruling party.