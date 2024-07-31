New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Member of Parliament Mamata Mohanta Wednesday resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

BJP sources informed that Mamata is likely to join the saffron party.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received the resignation letter from Mohanta Wednesday.

“She has resigned her seat by writing to the Chairman under her hand and handed personally to me. The same I find to be constitutionally in order. I have accepted the resignation of Shrimati Mamata Mohanta, member representing the state of Odisha, with immediate effect,” Dhankhar said.

In her resignation letter addressed to BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, Mohanta wrote, “I sincerely express my gratitude to your good self for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Mayurbanj and also to take the cause of Odisha at the national level. However, I feel that there is no requirement of the services of myself as well as my community in the Biju Janata Dal. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest. I request you to accept my resignation.”

With the BJP enjoying a majority in the Odisha Assembly, the party’s candidate is all but certain to get elected in the bypoll that will be held following Mohanta’s resignation.

PNN & Agencies