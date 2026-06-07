Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee travelled to Delhi Sunday, a day ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, amid speculation of a possible split among the party’s MPs in Parliament.

The former West Bengal chief minister was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and veteran Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee travelled to the national capital on Saturday as the party leadership grappled with growing indications that the rebellion, which cost it control of its legislature wing in the West Bengal Assembly, could spread to its parliamentary party.

Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek were earlier scheduled to travel to Delhi together Sunday for the opposition INDIA bloc’s meeting, but the Diamond Harbour MP went a day ahead.

The top TMC leadership is expected to make a first-hand assessment of the situation within its own house before Monday’s INDIA bloc meeting amid reports of moves by dissident TMC leaders and MPs to replicate in Parliament what already happened in the Assembly.

In one of the biggest setbacks for Mamata Banerjee since the party’s formation in 1998, more than two-thirds of TMC MLAs – 58 of the 80 legislators – broke away from its official legislature wing last week and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc under expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

Sources familiar with the developments claimed efforts were underway to mobilise support among MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

Hectic parleys are expected during Mamata Banerjee’s stay in Delhi to keep her flock together, given indications that the rebel party MPs may make their move within a few days.

According to rebel TMC MLA and deputy leader of the party’s new legislative wing, Sandipan Saha, a development similar to that in the West Bengal Assembly is taking place within the parliamentary party in New Delhi.

Several TMC leaders have openly spoken up against Abhishek Banerjee and his leadership ways following the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s debacle in last month’s assembly elections.

The TMC currently has 28 members in the Lok Sabha following the death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam.

Under anti-defection provisions, a group would require the support of at least two-thirds of the parliamentary party — 19 MPs — to stake claim to a separate formation without attracting disqualification. The party has 13 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.