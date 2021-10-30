Kantabanji: A central team of the BJP met lady teacher Mamita Meher’s family at Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district Friday and demanded an impartial probe into the brutal murder case.

The team comprising MP Sunita Duggal, BJP Mahila Morcha president W Srinivasan and MLA Rupa Mitra interacted with the parents of the deceased teacher for over one and a half hours. During their talks with the Meher’s family, no media persons were allowed.

However, later the BJP leaders told media that those who would be found guilty in the murder case should be punished.

“As a question arises about complicity of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the murder case, he should be ousted from his post so that an impartial investigation into the murder can be possible,” they observed.

Duggal said they would visit the ground zero and take stock of the situation. “We collected information from parents of Mamita Meher and will give a report to the national president of the BJP about the gruesome murder.

The BJP delegation demanded capital punishment for the accused and a CBI probe into it. The BJP central team was accompanied by Bolangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo, former Patanagarh MLA Kanak Bardhan Singhdeo and several other leaders.

They said they would visit Mahaling area where Mamita was buried in a pit. Later, they would meet Kalahandi Collector before leaving for Bhubaneswar where they will address a presser.

This visit came a day after the visit of a central team of the Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala.

