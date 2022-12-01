Bolangir: The additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) at Kantabanji in Bolangir district conducted an in-camera proceeding for a witness after he alleged of receiving threat from some persons regarding the much-hyped Mamita Meher murder case, Wednesday.

The ADJ Himanshu Sekhar Mallick issued a direction in this regard and the statement of the witness was recorded in an in-camera proceeding.

Reports said that Gurdu Harijan of Mahaling village deposed in the ADJ court during the trial Wednesday as the witness no-9 in the Mamita Meher murder case. The prime accused in the case Gobinda Sahu was also produced in the court for trial.

While deposing in the court, Harijan submitted an application before the ADJ claiming that some persons have threatened to put him in trouble if he testifies against the prime accused Gobinda Sahu in the case.

After receiving the application, the ADJ directed to conduct an in-camera proceeding of Harijan and record his statement in the case.

A curtain was drawn between the prime accused Gobinda Sahu and Harijan so that they will not be able see each other. Later, the statement of Harijan was recorded.

Earlier, police had said that the deceased Mamita Meher was burnt and buried inside the stadium in Mahaling village and collected some evidences after excavating the spot. Harijan, as witness to the seizure, had recorded his statement in the court.

