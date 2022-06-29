Cuttack: The Orissa High Court granted Wednesday conditional interim bail to prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, Gobinda Sahu. The decision came after Gobinda Sahu had moved the Odisha High Court seeking interim bail. The court granted Sahu interim bail for two weeks. One of the conditions mentioned by the High Court was that after completion of the two-week period, Sahu must surrender before the lower court.

Sahu had mentioned in his bail plea that since there is no one else in family to look after his wife and sick son, he needed to help them out. He also said that his son needed urgent medical attention and the court should consider his plea.

While granting bail to Sahu, the Orissa High Court also said that he must not influence witnesses. He will also be required to appear before the investigating officer at a short notice.

Sahu is the prime accused in the murder of 24-year-old teacher Mamita Meher of Jharni village under Turekela block of Bolangir district. Mamita was working as an English teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. Incidentally Sahu was the president of the managing committee of the educational institution when the alleged murder took place.

Mamita went missing October 8. Her family alleged that Sahu is behind the sudden disappearance of Mamita and lodged a complaint with the police. Remains of Mamita’s body were exhumed October 19 from a stadium construction site of the school in the presence of police. Later on the very same day Sahu was arrested for his involvement in the alleged murder of Mamita. Later on one Sauhu’s trusted aide Radheyshyam Chandi was also arrested after investigations found his involvement in the murder of Mamita.