Bolangir: Bolangir police Friday submitted a chargesheet at Bangomunda JMFC court here in connection with the sensational murder of teacher Mamita Meher, it was learnt.

Police prepared the chargesheet of over 2,000 pages having information about the case diary, statements of all the accused, witnesses, circumstantial evidence, scientific documents, crime map, arrest memo and crime details.

It was learnt that the police have got substantial evidence against the prime accused Gobinda Sahu and his associate Radheshyam Chandi.

However, investigating officer Batakrushna Mishra did not divulge details about the chargesheet.

PNN