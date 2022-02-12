Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,539 new Covid-19 cases, of which 342 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,76,114. Active caseload in the state now stands at 13,285.

Odisha reported 24 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,862 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported 20 Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Khurda reported the highest deaths (seven), followed by Balasore (six), Jajpur (three), Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts (two each) and Angul, Bargarh, Nabarangpur and Puri districts (one each).

Out of total 1,539 new infections, 1,749 were reported from quarantine centres while 897 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 642 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 223 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 124 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (119), Balasore (40), Bargarh (23), Bhadrak (25), Bolangir (10), Boudh (27), Cuttack (85), Deogarh (37), Dhenkanal (11), Gajapati (44), Ganjam (55), Jagatsinghpur (35), Jajpur (50), Jharsuguda (23), Kalahandi (35), Kandhamal (20), Kendrapara (38), Keonjhar (53), Koraput (72), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (53), Nabarangpur (32), Nayagarh (36), Nuapada (26), Puri (33), Rayagada (75), Sambalpur (65) and Subarnapur (17).

The State Pool reported 52 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,83,55,937 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,483.

PNN