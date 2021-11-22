Bolangir: The local police have filed a petition in the JMFC court at Bangomunda here seeking permission to examine the handwriting and signature of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, Saturday.

Police have sought permission of the court to collect the handwriting and signature of Gobinda Sahu, who is presently lodged in Kantabanji sub-jail and to send it for examination to the Handwriting Bureau.

In a bid to collect strong evidence against the prime accused Sahu, police had sought permission of the court to examine his signature.

However, the lawyer of the accused strongly advocated against the permission. It is expected that the police will take Gobinda on remand again to examine his signature or else his signature will be examined in presence of the jailor.

The court heard the matter and deferred the next hearing to November 24.

As per police sources, the signature test of Gobinda will be done to prove in the court that he was the president of the managing committee of Sunshine Public School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district when Mamita was the principal in that school.

Earlier November 18, the Orissa High Court had sought a status report from the State government on the investigation of the sensational murder case.

Mamita’s family members had filed a petition in the High Court seeking fast track trial of the case.

