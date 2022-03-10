Bolangir: Prime accused in the sensational murder of Mahaling school teacher Mamita Meher, Gobinda Sahu and his aide Radheshyam Chandi were produced in the court of the additional district judge (ADJ) at Kantabanji in Bolangir, Wednesday.

A few days ago, the murder case was shifted from Bangomunda JMFC court to Kantabanji ADJ court. Judicial trial of the case will be started soon.

Police will then frame charges against the two accused at the ADJ court.

However, the date of the next hearing has not been fixed.

It may be noted here that Mamita was missing since October 8, 2021. After investigation, it was learnt that Gobinda and Radheshyam were involved in the murder of Mamita. Godinda had called Mamita to Mahaling area and later kidnapped her in his car from Chandotora Chhak after she came in a bus. Mamita was strangulated to death in Gobinda’s car. The body was burnt at Mahaling stadium ground and mortal remains were buried there.

On October 19, police arrested Gobinda from a sugarcane field at Budhipadar under Bangomunda police limits.

