Bolangir: A team of Bolangir police probing Mamita Meher murder case Friday ascertained that a local businessman named Vivek Agarwal had provided two tyres to key accused Gobinda Sahu, which the latter allegedly used to burn the victim’s body.

According to an official, Gobinda had called Vivek at around 12.30pm October 8, the day when Mamita had gone missing. The two tyres were collected from Vivek by Gobinda’s personal driver and close associate Radheshyam who is also an accused in the case.

“Gobinda called me for two pick-up van tyres. His driver Radheshyam Chandi came to my shop at around 3.30pm and took the two tyres from me,” Vivek told the Bolangir police in his statement which has been recorded under Section 161 of CrPC.

The probing team has so far seized 70 items including a handbag. Ashes and skin sample of the deceased lady school teacher. Meanwhile, nail, hair and blood samples of the prime accused have been sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar for tests.

“The articles sent to SFSL also include five strands of hair, a pair of earrings, towel, a jar and a knife which were recovered from the personal car of accused Gobinda, an official informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased lady teacher of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling locality in Kalahandi district allegedly had known about the extra-marital affairs of accused Gobinda. He is the president of the school’s managing committee. Mamita had threatened to bring Gobinda’s extramarital affairs to the fore for which she was allegedly murdered.

PNN