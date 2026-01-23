Chennai: Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is joining hands with one of Malayalam cinema’s iconic directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his next film, Friday announced the title of the film as Padayaatra.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mammootty wrote, “My Next #Padayaatra.” The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as both icons of Malayalam cinema are coming together for a film after almost three decades.



Padayaatra will be the fourth film in which Mammotty will be working with Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Apart from Mammootty, the film will also feature actors Indrans, Grace Antony, Sreeshma Chandran and Zeenath among others.

Actress Grace Antony, who was visibly excited about being a part of the film, took to her Instagram page to express gratitude. She wrote, “Sometimes life gives you the biggest surprises. Forever grateful for this one. Proof that dreams really do come true. Nothing more an actor can ask for..!! Proudly Presenting The Title Poster of @mammoottykampany’s Production No.8 “Padayaatra” Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.”

The film, which is being produced by Mammootty’s production house Mammootty Kampany along with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, has its story, screenplay and dialogues penned by Adoor Gopalakrishnan himself along with K V Mohan Kumar.

The film will have the talented Shehnad Jalal as its cinematographer. Music for the film is to be composed by Mujeeb Majeed and editing is to be done by Praveen Prabhakar. Shajie Naduvil will serve as the production designer of this film, the makeup of whose artistes will be taken care of by Ronex Xavier and George Sebastian.

Costumes for the artistes in the film will be by S B Satheesan and sound design by Kishan Mohan. George Sebastian is the executive producer of this film, which has Meera Sahib serving as its associate director.

Meanwhile, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty’s eagerly awaited other film, Patriot, in which actor Mohanalal too plays a role, is likely to hit screens April 23 this year.

IANS