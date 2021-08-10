Chennai: While the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths were carrying out raids at the premises of former Minister and AIADMK leader, S.P. Velumani, a Coimbatore resident filed a cheating case against him.

Thiruvengadam, 52 Monday filed a case against Velumani at the Chennai Police Commissioner office alleging that the former minister had cheated him of Rs 1.2 crore.

The complainant in the petition said that the former minister promised to award him a contract and took Rs 1.2 crore, but the contract was given to another person. He alleged that even after repeated requests, the former minister turned down his plea, and hence he had to approach the police.

The complainant said that the minister took Rs 1.2 crore and his Personal Assistant Parthiban took Rs 5 lakh in 2016 agreeing to provide the contract to him. However, when he asked for the money, the duo threatened him, alleged Thiruvengadam.

He said that in 2021 Velumani had deposited Rs 5 lakh in his account and the AIADMK leader’s associates Vinoth and Parthiban had threatened him that he would be eliminated along with his family if he asks for the money again.

He said that the police are yet to register a case against the former minister on his complaint.