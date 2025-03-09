Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested for assaulting a journalist, a cameraperson, and their driver in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar, Sunday.

Police have not revealed the identity of the accused yet.

The victims were identified as Devi Prasad Sahu, a reporter with Dharitri Live; video journalist Pankaj Mohapatra; and driver Bipin Kumar Dalai. They had filed an FIR at Laxmi Sagar Police Station earlier in the day.

According to the FIR, the incident took place as the news crew was returning from covering a police encounter in Tankapani area. They came across a scooter parked in the middle of the road near Jharapada, causing traffic congestion. When Sahu requested the rider to move the vehicle to a designated parking area, he and another man accompanying him started abusing him.

As Sahu attempted to take photos of the individuals to report them to the police, an altercation erupted, and the assailants began chasing the journalists. The attackers intercepted the media vehicle using the scooter and assaulted Sahu, Mohapatra, and Dalai. They also vandalised the vehicle and damaged the camera. Sahu sustained injuries in the incident, as per the FIR.

PNN