Aul: Police here arrested a person Thursday for allegedly beating up a doctor who was on duty at Aul community health centre (CHC) in Kendrapara district Wednesday night.

The victim doctor has been identified as Dr Ajay Moharana. Police have not disclosed the identity of the person who roughed him up.

Medical services except for emergency section at the CHC remained non-functional for a while owing to the incident. Hospital staff demanded better security measures before resuming work.

According to a source, three unidentified young men allegedly attacked the doctor and manhandled him. “Police are now questioning the arrested man to find out the whereabouts of the two other persons who were also involved in the incident,” Aul police station inspector in-charge Salil Pradhan said.

PNN