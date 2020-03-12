Khurda: Police arrested a 35 year-old-person for marrying for a second time without divorcing his first wife at Bolagarh area in Khurda district Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Siba Prasad Mangaraj of Magura village under Bolagarh police limits had married Lopamudra Parida, daughter of Rama Parida of Naktein village under Fategarh police limits one and half years ago. Few days after their marriage, disturbances erupted between them over some reasons. Siba had been torturing Lopamudra, asking her to bring more dowry.

Lopamudra eventually drew the line and lodged a dowry torture compliant with Bolagarh police who in turn registered a case (Case No-55/19) and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, Rama came to know about Siba marrying another one on Dhabaleswar temple premises under Dhalapathar outpost and Begunia police limits. A police team led by outpost officer Ashok Panda reached the temple, picked up Siba from the marriage pandal and handed him over to Bolagarh police.

With the marriage ending up in a dramatic note, the bride’s side had to return their village.

Bolagarh police said they have detained Siba and are investigating the matter.

