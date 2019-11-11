Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Monday arrested a person on charges of trying to molest a woman, a post graduate student, of Unit I area under Capital police station here late Sunday night.

The accused was identified as Ajya Bagh, a resident of West Bengal.

According to sources, the accused, who works as a painter, has been staying at a slum near the residence of the girl in the City. The accused allegedly grabbed the victim from behind while she was going to bathroom for answering the nature’s call Sunday night. It has also been alleged by the victim that Bagh had covered her mouth. However, she succeeded in escaping from the clutches of Bagh and called her relatives who reached the spot and captured Bagh.

Later, they handed over Bagh to the Capital police that Monday arrested him by registering a case (416/19) based on the complaint lodged by the woman. The medical examination of both the accused and victim was carried out at the Capital hospital. The court sent Bagh to jail after rejecting his bail application Monday.