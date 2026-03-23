Jajpur/Bari: Police have arrested a man from Jajpur district for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl in the Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi.

The accused, identified as Bijay Jena of Kekarada village under Balibili panchayat of Ramachandrapur police limits, was apprehended by Sangam Vihar police following a complaint filed by the survivor’s father.

Jena has been booked under Section 65(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police confirmed that the victim has undergone a medical examination.

Jena was produced in court Saturday and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

According to police, the survivor lives with her parents in a rented house in Sangam Vihar.

The incident allegedly occurred while the girl’s mother was busy with some chores, and the minor was sitting on the building’s stairs.

Investigators said Jena, who is the younger brother of the landlord, lured the girl into his room and raped her.

The accused reportedly recorded a video of the act on his mobile phone and threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she disclosed the incident.

The matter came to light March 19 after the girl’s father discovered the video.

When questioned, the victim recounted the ordeal to her father, leading to the formal police complaint.