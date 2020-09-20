Digapahandi: Police Sunday arrested a man on charges of raping his daughter-in-law here in Ganjam district. The accused was produced in a court and subsequently sent to Digapahandi sub-jail after his bail plea was rejected.

Another accused, the victim’s brother-in-law, has been sent to a correctional home since he is a minor.

According to IIC Basant Kumar Sethi, the victim came to the police station September 15 morning to lodge an FIR accusing her father-in-law and brother-in-law of raping her and torturing her for dowry.

The police registered a case on basis of her report and launched an investigation.

“The woman’s marriage was solemnised March 7, 2017. Then her parents had given her in-laws a number of dowry articles and Rs 1 lakh in cash. Later, she was asked to bring more. Since their demands were not met, they started torturing her mentally and physically. Her husband is a mentally challenged person who is undergoing treatment. At the time of marriage, her in-laws had kept this in secret,” he said.

The victim, in her FIR, has mentioned that her brother-in-law often raped her at knifepoint in absence of her husband. Even her father-in-law had raped her on several occasions.

Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were well aware of the developments. But they never tried to protect her.

The woman has also mentioned that far from being kind to her and taking her to hospital during her pregnancy, she was forcibly sent to her parents’ house and told to come with Rs 2 lakh more. After the victim gave birth to a girl at her parents’ house none from her in-laws’ house visited her. Later, her father-in-law had orchestrated a plan to kill her, the IIC said quoting her FIR.

The accused duo was produced in the court after a medical examination was conducted of them and the victim at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, IIC Sethi added.

