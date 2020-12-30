New Delhi: A 26-year-old man accused of blackmailing at least 100 women, was arrested here Wednesday. The man was recently trying to extort money from a South Delhi woman. He had threatened that he would circulate ‘indecent’ photographs of the woman if she did not comply with his demand.

According to police, accused Sumit Jha has been arrested earlier in similar cases in Chhattisgarh. He then had confessed to the crime. He used to demand money by photographing the private parts of women. The mobile phone with which he took such pictures has also been recovered from Jha’s possession. Police said the man used to take money from the victims till the time they could not pay any more.

In her complaint, based on which a case of extortion, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was filed, the Delhi woman said the accused ‘hacked into her account on Instagram’ and said he would post her nude pictures if she did not meet his demand for money. He also demanded money from people in her contact list, the complaint read.

The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell started a detailed inquiry to track the accused, who was using internet calling facilities to cover his tracks.