Rairangpur: Mayurbhanj Forest Department officials Thursday arrested a person for allegedly smuggling leopard skin which was recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Lakhman Nayak, a resident of Badbalichua village under Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district. On interrogating the accused, police found that he is a member of a gang that is actively indulged in poaching of animals and selling skins.

Acting on a tip-off, Rairangpur Forest Division conducted Thursday an undercover operation to bust the illegal wildlife trade racket being operated near Khejurikatas village.

During the raid, the forest officials seized a leopard skin from the house of the accused and arrested him. However, his accomplices managed to flee from the spot.

According to forest officials, the group was involved in smuggling leopard skins out of the country.

Earlier, June 13 three persons were also arrested for illegal trading of leopard skins in Nayagarh district.

