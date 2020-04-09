New Delhi: A case has been registered against a resident of Delhi’s Gautam Nagar Thursday for allegedly assaulting two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital.

The incident took place when the two doctors were buying grocery from a nearby store Wednesday night.

President of Resident Doctors Association, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Manish Kumar told IANS: “The two doctors were posted in the Emergency Ward. At around 9 p.m. while they were buying vegetables, a man asked them to step aside accusing them for spreading coronavirus.”

“When the doctors retaliated and argued with the man on his accusation, he slapped them and twisted their hand. The local residents intervened and saved the doctors but the man ran away from the spot,” he said.

IANS