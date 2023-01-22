Angul: A local court Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for the 2017 murder of his younger brother. The convict was identified as Rohit Nayak, 46, of Kumurisingha village under Angul police limits.

He was convicted for the murder of his younger brother Rajendra Nayak over land related dispute in the village. The additional district and sessions judge Ranjita Jyotishi also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Nayak, apart from the punishment.

In default, Rohit has to undergo additional one year of rigorous imprisonment. The judge passed the order after examining the statements recorded by 18 witnesses, additional public prosecutors Tapas Ranjan Mishra and Biswajit Baral, who pleaded the matter for the state government said.

Sources said that the murder took place March 7, 2017. The incident occurred when Rohit was constructing his house by bringing house construction materials in a truck from Boinda. Rajendra opposed the construction which led to dispute between the siblings.

The dispute was resolved after the village elders intervened in the matter. Later, when Rohit once again took up house construction works, he was again opposed by Rajendra. Enraged, Rohit hit Rajendra on his chest and shoulders with a crowbar.

Rajendra died on the spot after bleeding profusely. Police arrested Rohit and produced him in the court after Rajendra’s wife Runubala Mohapatra lodged a complaint in the Angul police station.

