Rourkela: A man was allegedly beaten to death by security personnel engaged by a private company on the premises of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Sundargarh district, a source Saturday said.

However, the inhuman act came to the fore after a video purportedly showing some security guards mercilessly beating the youth in presence of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel went viral on social media Friday.

The man is said to be in an inebriated condition while entering the plant. On the other hand, Tangaripalli police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection and launched a probe.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Gopa from nearby Dehuri Basti located on the outskirts of Rourkela city, the source added.

According to a Tangarpalli police official, some locals found the victim Thursday evening near RSP boundary wall outside its premises, in critical condition.

Later, the injured was rescued by the locals and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Gopa was in inebriated condition and by mistake had strayed into the RSP premises.

Some security guards took the victim inside the RSP and severely roughed him up leading to his death, brother-in-law of the deceased alleged.

Subsequently, Gopa’s body was thrown outside the plant premises, the victim’s brother-in-law said.

Despite several attempts, reactions of the local police as well as RSP authorities could not be obtained.

