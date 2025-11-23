Bantala: A 48-year-old man was beaten to death over the suspicion of infidelity in Nuakheta under Bantala police limits in Angul district Friday evening. Police have detained two brothers for their involvement in the crime and seized the weapon used in the killing. According to police, Tikan Sahu of Nuakheta had been in a long-standing relationship with a widow from Saruali, a relationship her two nephews strongly opposed. Although Tikan, along with his famil,y had moved to Turanga in Angul nearly five years ago, he continued visiting his native village and maintained the relationship. Tikan returned to Nuakheta to collect ration rice Friday.

Around 5pm, his younger brother Manas Sahu found him lying on the roadside near Chekabar, bleeding heavily. He was rushed first to Bantala Community Health Centre and later to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Tikan’s wife, Sunita Sahu, lodged a complaint at Bantala police station. Police detained two brothers — Kamfa Bhoi, 23, and Sunil Bhoi, 20, of Saruali— for questioning.