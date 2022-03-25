Sambalpur: In a barbaric incident, a youth allegedly killed an eight-year-old girl early Friday morning by slitting her throat at Kasada village under Jamankira police limits in Sambalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Lusi, daughter of Nabakishore Dharua of the village. The youth was identified as 35-year-old Prashant Bagar from the same village. Prashant is married and lives along with his wife and a child.

The accused was seen walking in the village with severed head of the minor in his hand. However, some residents overpowered the youth and tied him to prevent an escape.

Also read: Large-scale irregularities alleged in MDM rice distribution

Later, the locals handed over the youth to Jamankira police. Police have seized the body and launched a probe into the incident. “Motive of the killer has not been ascertained yet,” an official said.

“Lusi had gone out of her house to a field to attend nature’s call early in the morning, when the accused beheaded her with a sharp weapon. All of a sudden, the accused came out of nowhere and attacked the girl with an axe beheading her on the spot,” a senior official in Jamankira police station stated.

Later, the accused went to the village holding the severed head. She was spotted by her parents who had gone to a nearby forest to collect Mahua flowers (called as mahula in local parlance).

“Palpable tension mounted in the village following the incident and the residents are now in panicky. Jamankira police station IIC Premjit Das visited the crime spot and took stock. The accused has been arrested and will be interrogated soon,” the senior official added.

A detailed probe is underway.

PNN