Vijaywada: In a gruesome incident which took place here Monday, a man killed his wife and beheaded her. Then he proceeded to walk down the streets with the head in one hand and the blood-dripping knife in the other.

Police sources said that Pradip Kumar had married Manikranti (23) five years back. It was a love marriage, but slowly trouble started brewing between the two and there were frequent quarrels. Recently Manikranti had filed a police complaint against Pradip Kumar for acts of domestic violence. Pradip was arrested, but managed to obtain bail last week.

Eyewitnesses said that Pradip first slit the throat of Manikranti before beheading her. Then he walked briskly with the head towards a canal located approximately a kilometre away from the macabre crime scene. On reaching the canal, he threw the head into it and coolly went to a police station nearby and surrendered. CCTV footage of the area shows Pradip walking with the head and horrified people running away from him.

Police officials said that Pradip has confessed that he killed his wife as an act of revenge. He has been arrested. The body of Manikranti has been sent for autopsy while a search is on to locate the severed head.

Agencies