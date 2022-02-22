Berhampur: A man was arrested and sent to jail Monday on charge of raping a woman, two days before the marriage of his daughter.

The accused was identified as Abhi Pradhan, 48, a resident of Bada Bazaar police limits in the city. A medical examination was conducted on Pradhan and the survivor at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here Monday. Police also recorded the statement of the survivor in the court.

A case was registered in this connection and the accused produced in court. He was remanded to judicial custody after the court rejected his bail plea.

Police said that Pradhan came in contact with the woman, who is a singer by profession and mother of a son at Bhanjanagar. The woman earns her living by singing in various opera, drama and functions. Pradhan lured the woman to shift to Berhampur and rehabilitated at a house in the same area where he was staying.

Later, Pradhan forced the woman into physical relationship despite her unwillingness. He even threatened to kill her only son if she discloses the matter before others and raped her in regular intervals.

Finally, the woman mustered courage and lodged a complaint at Bada Bazaar police station Sunday, just a couple of days before the marriage of Pradhan’s daughter. Police conducted a probe and arrested Pradhan.