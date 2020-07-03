Bargarh: Police have registered a case against a person for revealing the identity of a COVID-19 patient on social media in Atabira locality of this town. The person has identified the patient as the wife of a doctor, informed district information and public relation officer (DIPRO) Kalyani Dash Friday.

Atabira in Bargarh district recently reported a COVID-19 positive case. The social media post was made soon after.

There are restrictions barring anyone from publishing or sharing information about a COVID-19 patient in any media platforms till the government makes such information public.

After coming to known about the social media post, Atabira tehsildar Hrudananda Adha registered an FIR with the Atabira police station. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case (Case No-138/20) against Pralhad Urma and launched an investigation.

Dash informed that Bargarh district reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases Friday. Of them, 19 were reported from Katapali and one each from Ward No-12 Katakiapada and Ward No-19 Titilagadiapada under Bargarh municipality area. They include 12 females, eight males and a boy. One of the patients is a COVID-19 warrior.

With the detection of the fresh cases, the district’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 131, informed Das. She added that all the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospital and their areas have been declared ‘Containment Zone’.

PNN