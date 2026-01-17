Phulbani: One person was charred to death and three others suffered burn injuries, after a speeding car collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Kandhamal district Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dadpaju village on the outskirts of Phulbani town. Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire, they said.

A fire services team from Phulbani rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and doused the flames, a police officer said.

The driver of the autorickshaw died on the spot, while the car driver fled the scene, he said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, where the condition of three persons was stated to be critical, an attending doctor said.

The Phulbani Sadar Police have launched an investigation into the incident.