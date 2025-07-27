Banarpal: A man was arrested from Chhattisgarh for allegedly circulating an intimate video of his wife on social media, police said Sunday.

The accused is identified as Deepu Sahoo, a resident of Angul district.

Sahu was traced and taken into custody by a team led by IIC Gangadhar Behera and ASI Subrata Kumar Padhi following an FIR filed by his wife.

The accused, Dipu Sahu, had married the woman two years ago in a love marriage. According to police, a dispute had recently erupted between the couple over dowry demands, following which the woman returned to her parental home.

Enraged by the fallout, Dipu allegedly uploaded a private video involving his wife on social media platforms.

