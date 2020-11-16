Kuanrmunda: A man clubbed his elder brother to death at Harpali village of Puturikhaman panchayat under this police limits in Sundargarh district Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Bandhana Lakra (30) of Haripal village, surrendered before the police Monday.

According to police, Sukhu Lakra (40), the deceased, was unmarried and his younger brother Bandhana a married man. Sunday night, they entered into a verbal duel over some particular reason. Thereafter Sukhu, who was in an inebriated state, attacked Bandhana and his wife. At this, Bandhan lost his cool. He picked up a handle of an axe and started beating him up. He went on beating his brother till he collapsed on the ground.

Family members immediately rescued a severely bleeding Sukhu and rushed him to Rourkela Government Hospital. While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last the same night.

Registering a case, the police have launched an investigation.

