Bhubaneswar: A scooter rider sustained critical injuries after being struck by an ‘Ama Bus’ near Rama Devi University in Bhubaneswar Monday.

According to source, the accident occurred when the bus allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler from behind while both vehicles were moving along the same road. The force of the impact threw the rider onto the road, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals and commuters rushed to the victim’s aid and alerted emergency services. The injured man was rescued from the spot and taken to Capital Hospital for treatment.

Sources said the victim suffered multiple injuries in the crash and remains under medical supervision. His identity and exact medical condition had not been officially disclosed at the time of reporting.

Further details are awaited.