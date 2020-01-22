Boudh: A man was critically injured in a bear attack that took place in Surundi village under Harabhanga block in Boudh district Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Pabitra Dehury, a resident of Surundi village.

According to villagers, Pabitra had gone to the forest Wednesday morning to collect wood when a bear that had strayed into the area attacked him.

The animal had mauled him badly by the time locals came to his rescue after hearing his screams.

He was initially rushed to Harabhanga primary healthcare centre and later shifted to Boudh district headquarter hospital (DHH) as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN