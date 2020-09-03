Patna: Police recovered the severed head of a woman from a bag that was hanging from a tree near Kuapasi village under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district Thursday. The cops have detained a man in connection with the case. He was picked up from his aunt’s house at Kuapasi village where he had allegedly been hiding after beheading the woman.

The deceased has been identified as Keshari (50), wife of Sunaram Mahanta, a resident of Jagannathpur village of Kathbari panchayat under Sadar block in Keonjhar district. Police did not disclose the identity of the man detained as it may hamper the probe.

According to police, the crime was committed Wednesday afternoon. Keshari was on way to the Dwarikapasi weekly market. To reach there she had to cross through a semi-dense forest known as ‘Budhabana’. When Keshari was passing through the jungle, the suspect, who had been waiting for her there, pounced on her. He overpowered her before she could cry for help and beheaded her with an axe.

Ghatgaon police had recovered the torso Wednesday. On the basis of some proof, the police zeroed in on the suspect. It is yet to be ascertained as to why Keshari was killed in such a gruesome manner.

To find out the real reason police are interrogating the suspect. Further investigation is underway to locate the murder weapon.

PNN